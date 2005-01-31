Amylin to sell eight million shares

USA diabetes specialist firm Amylin has said it will sell eight million shares of common stock in a public offering at $22.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $176.0 million. The underwriters of the offer have an additional 30-day option to buy a further 1.2 million shares to cover over-allotments.
New of the proposed sale pushed Amylin's shares up 2.4% to $22.80 on the Nasdaq in morning trading on January 21, the day of the announcement.
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