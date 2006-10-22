Amyris raises $20M in series A financing

USA-based Amyris Biotechnologies, a specialist in applying synthetic biology in the production of high-value pharmaceuticals, chemicals and biofuels, says it has raised $20.0 million in a first round of venture funding.

Amyris added that the financing was led by California based Khosla Ventures, with additional participation from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Texas Pacific Group Ventures. The firm said that it would use the funds to expand its capability to address global health challenges.