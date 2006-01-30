Amyxa to develop flu drugs from marine micro-orgs and plants

Massachusetts, USA-based Aphios Corp has announced the formation of a limited liability subsidiary, Amyxa Pharmaceuticals, which will focus on the discovery and development of novel anti-influenza drugs from marine microorganisms and terrestrial plants that are active and protective against different strains of influenza A, including H5N1 viruses and Influenza B.

There are significant worldwide concerns that the current strain of the avian flu (H5N1), if mutated for human-to-human transfer, could result in an influenza pandemic of the magnitude of the 1918 outbreak that killed over 40 million people worldwide. Every year, 40 million Americans develop the flu and 20,000-40,000 die from it, making it the deadliest infectious disease in the USA. In the case of a pandemic caused by a mutated H5N1 virus or other flu strain, the mortality rate will increase by several orders of magnitude unless prophylactic and therapeutic interventions are in place prior to the pandemic.

Nature is an excellent source of novel anti-influenza drugs since, says Aphios, noting that, over the last three decades (1981-2002) covering all diseases, countries and sources, 52% of the 1,031 New Chemical Entities approved were based on natural products. In the anti-infective area, 68.5% (111 anti-infective drugs) were based on natural products. Of the 35 antiviral NCEs over 1981-2002, 71% (25), including Tamiflu (oseltamivir), are naturally derived or based on a natural product molecule.