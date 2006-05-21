An overview of European Association for the Study of Liver 41st annual meeting

Hepatitis C patients who have no sign of virus 24 weeks after completing treatment (sustained virological response) can be told they are cured, agreed leading liver specialists attending last month's annual congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver in Austria.

Their conclusion follows presentation of new data from a five-year follow up of over 1,000 patients treated with interferon alfa-2b (Intron A), alone or in combination with ribavirin therapy. At five years, 97% of the 493 patients who had achieved an SVR remained free of hepatitis C. They continued to have no evidence of viral infection, or progression of liver disease.

"Previous small studies have shown similar results. But this was the largest prospective follow up to show that patients were clinically and virologically free of hepatitis C at five years, so we are happy to use the term 'cure'," commented John McHutchison, medical director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University, North Carolina, USA, and lead investigator of the study. 'Furthermore, this finding may help motivate hepatitis C patients to seek treatment and complete their prescribed regimen,' he said.