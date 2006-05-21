Saturday 8 November 2025

An overview of European Association for the Study of Liver 41st annual meeting

21 May 2006

Hepatitis C patients who have no sign of virus 24 weeks after completing treatment (sustained virological response) can be told they are cured, agreed leading liver specialists attending last month's annual congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver in Austria.

Their conclusion follows presentation of new data from a five-year follow up of over 1,000 patients treated with interferon alfa-2b (Intron A), alone or in combination with ribavirin therapy. At five years, 97% of the 493 patients who had achieved an SVR remained free of hepatitis C. They continued to have no evidence of viral infection, or progression of liver disease.

"Previous small studies have shown similar results. But this was the largest prospective follow up to show that patients were clinically and virologically free of hepatitis C at five years, so we are happy to use the term 'cure'," commented John McHutchison, medical director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University, North Carolina, USA, and lead investigator of the study. 'Furthermore, this finding may help motivate hepatitis C patients to seek treatment and complete their prescribed regimen,' he said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze