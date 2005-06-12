Anadys enters deal with Novartis potentially worth $570 million

USA-based Anadys Pharmaceuticals has signed a development deal with Switzerland's number one drugmaker Novartis, potentially worth up to $570.0 million. The news on June 2 sparked investor enthusiasm, boosting Anadys' Nasdaq-traded stock 23.8% to close at $8.37, and lifting Novartis' American Depositary Shares $0.26 to $49.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The firms' exclusive global license and co-development agreement is centered on the generation, manufacture and commercialization of Anadys' oral hepatitis C therapy ANA975, in addition to other toll-like receptor 7 prodrugs for chronic infectious diseases.
Under the terms of the accord, the Basel-headquartered group will pay Anadys an initial license fee of $20.0 million, as well as up to a further $550.0 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments on the attainment of certain developmental and commercialization goals.
