Anadys Pharma prices stock offering

San Diego, USA-based Anadys Pharmaceuticals has announced the pricing of its public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $12.40 each. The gross proceeds, before commissions and expenses, will be approximately $62.0 million.

Anadys has also granted the underwriters of the offering an over-allotment option to buy an additional 750,000 shares, all of which are being sold by the company.