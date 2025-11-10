Anagen Loses Partner For Auraflex

UK medical diagnostics company Anagen saw its share price plummet last week on the news that Organon Teknika (part of the Dutch Akzo Nobel group) had pulled out of its distribution deal for Anagen's AuraFlex automated immunoassay system. Organon Teknika, which says it is now in exit term talks with Anagen, claims its decision relates to the competitive market and the late availability to market of the AuraFlex system. Anagen's managing director said he was "stunned" by the decision.