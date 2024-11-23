Pharma & Biotech Industry Analysis, from Thought Leaders

Saturday 23 November 2024

Biotechnology
M&A activity – CRISPR fuelling investor interest in gene editing
A Feature analyzing M&A, licensing and partnerships in gene editing as CRISPR therapeutics enter the market and present new opportunities for pharma growth.   15 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Where the GLP-1 renaissance will take us next
Life science investors can be divided into two groups: those who bought Novo Nordisk stock before GLP-1s hit the big time, and those who wish they had.   10 November 2024
Biotechnology
How ADCs are changing the treatment of cancer
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent a transformative class of cancer therapy that combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell-killing potential of cytotoxic drugs.   15 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
F2G seeks second bite of the cherry with $100 million round as novel antifungal pipeline remains thin
F2G’s September $100m funding round provides the company with crucial funds to renavigate approval of its lead drug, olorofim. The substantial financing also highlights the paucity of novel antifungal products in the clinic.   3 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Leveraging early access programs: What drugmakers need to know
As stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, we all have a responsibility to ensure life-saving treatments promptly and safely reach patients regardless of where they live. To this end, by integrating early access programs and other less conventional strategies into a company’s business model for drug distribution, patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions can gain access to needed treatments in regions where there is a lack of drug accessibility, while at the same time offering benefits to pharmaceutical companies.   2 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
M&A activity – new inflammatory disease targets fuelling investment interest
A Feature on M&A, licensing and partnerships hotting up in inflammatory diseases as new targets present new opportunities for future growth.   30 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
Trump vs Harris—who's on Big Pharma's side?
Scarcely anything unites lawmakers in America these days, but the ostensible iniquities of Big Pharma could be a rare exception.   22 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2024: What’s coming up?
The upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 should provide a reminder—if it were needed—of the pace of innovation in the development of new medicines for cancer.   10 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
AI drug discovery groups benefiting from venture interest as Xaira shows the way
CytoReason’s $80 million venture round may not have been the biggest in July, but it is one of a growing number of investor bets on AI powered drug discovery this year.   7 August 2024
Pharmaceutical
M&A activity – Fuelling innovation in hard-to-treat CNS disorders
An Analysis of M&A activity in the CNS space.   26 July 2024
Pharmaceutical
The importance of onshoring and better control of the drug supply chain
The biopharmaceutical supply chain plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless delivery of therapeutics to patients. However, pharmaceutical supply chains face several challenges, including regulatory complexities, global competition, and the need for innovation.   26 July 2024
Pharmaceutical
All change in the UK: what is Labour's plan for pharma?
Anticipation had been building for many weeks, but when the UK’s general election finally took place on 4 July, the outcome felt entirely inevitable.   9 July 2024
Biotechnology
What to look out for at the 2024 ASCO meeting
The annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) is set to commence on 2 June in Chicago, with the highly anticipated plenary session taking place on the Sunday.   22 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Steady ahead for Novartis following year of strategic investments
An analysis of the investment activity of Novartis in recent years.   5 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Are GLP-1s finding the right balance in obesity?
An analysis of recent pharma activity in the metabolic diseases field and why obesity is a hot topic amongst investors.   8 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Recognition for value added medicines, real-world evidence and Chinese innovation are pharma’s key themes of the moment, Pharmanovia boss says
When James Burt, the chief executive of lifecycle management healthcare company Pharmanovia, looks back at the mood in the pharma industry in 2023, he is happy to say that he is already experiencing a greater sense of optimism in 2024.   27 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
New CEO rises to challenge as Lundbeck eyes competition
Danish drugmaker Lundbeck has its eye on steady growth over the medium term, a strategy which new chief executive Charl van Zyl believes could be key to the firm’s future success.   12 February 2024
Biotechnology
2023 biopharma M&A activity numbers down but more topping $1 billion mark
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor In full year 2023, the total number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the pharma and biotech sectors was 105, compared with 109 in 2022 and just 92 in 2021, according to tracking by The Pharma Letter (TPL).   4 January 2024
Biosimilars
Unlocking the rich potential of biosimilars
In the two decades since biosimilars emerged on the world stage, their evolution has brought acceptance of the critical role they can play in making life-changing therapies more affordable.   22 December 2023
Pharmaceutical
Is hepatology a pharma graveyard or a promising blockbuster opportunity?
A feature analyzing recent pharma activity in the hepatology field and why NASH remains unchartered territory.   20 December 2023
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

