Analyst's Rcommendation For Pharmos

Pharmos of Israel is a relatively unknown, undervalued, late-stage, pharmaceutical development and drug design company, with excellent near-term commercial opportunities, according to an analyst at Jesup & Lamont.
The company's business objective is the design of novel drugs with a superior safety profile targeted at ophthalmic, neurological and other disorders. Pharmos' most advanced product is Lotemax (loteprednol etabonate), an ophthalmic steroid designed to treat acute eye inflammation without causing increased intraocular pressure, which can cause glaucoma, a common adverse effect of currently available ophthalmic steroids.
Pharmos filed a New Drug Application for Lotemax in March 1995, and J&L anticipates approval being granted by the US Food and Drug Administration by mid-1997.
