ANALYSTS REVISE FORECASTS FOR R-P

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have cut their forecasts for French chemical and pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc as a result of product withdrawals and reduced expectations from the health care companies Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Institut Merieux.
Management at Rhone-Poulenc Rorer were cautious at a recent presentation to analysts in London, and the company will take a further restructuring charge which the analysts suggest could be around $100 million, or higher.
Rhone-Poulenc's operating profits are now expected to come in at around 5.8 billion French francs ($992.6 million), instead of the previously forecast figure of 6.5 billion francs. The analysts have cut their forecast for earnings per share to 4.2 francs from 6 francs. They also expect to see a cut, rather than a maintained dividend.
