Analysts slash forecasts on AstraZeneca's Crestor

The already-battered shares of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca took another hit on February 25, when analysts at Goldman Sachs and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein expressed strong doubts about future profits from the company's cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor (rosuvastatin). The former cut their forecasts 3% for 2007 and 7% for 2008.

The Goldman Sachs team said they cut their estimates for Crestor based on the results of their proprietary cholesterol drug survey, and also cited poor R&D pipeline visibility and greater competition for certain key drugs.