...And Astra Sues Byk Competitors In France

Byk Gulden of Germany - which makes the antiulcer drug pantoprozole - and its French licensee Synthelabo are to be sued for patent infringement of Swedish firm Astra's best-selling drug Losec (omeprazole), a Reuters release confirmed.

Astra had earlier declared that it intends to sue Byk Gulden, a subsidiary of Altana, and its licensing partners in every single country where its product is launched, and Astra spokesman Staffan Ternby announced last week that a patent suit in France would be ready in the next few days.