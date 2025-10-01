...And Licenses New Neurotrophic Factor

Genentech has licensed exclusive worldwide rights to a homologue of glial-derived neurotrophic factor, called human neurturin, from the University of Washington.

In laboratory testing, neurturin has been shown to promote neuron growth and can protect certain nerve cell types from damage. It is hoped that, like its parent GDNF, neurturin may be useful in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Washington University has filed patent applications for neurturin.