Friday 22 November 2024

....And Marion Merrell Dow Updates On R&D Efforts

9 April 1995

Marion Merrell Dow has provided an update of its research pipeline in preparation for its merger with Hoechst. The research focus of the company is in five main therapeutic areas - central nervous system disorders, cerebrovascular and acute neurological disorders, immunology and metabolic diseases, oncology, and infectious diseases - almost all of which (with the exception of oncology) are also being pursued by the Hoechst/Roussel group of companies (see pages 24-25).

At the discovery and research stage are a number of compounds which the firm says are focused on unmet medical needs. In the CNS category are candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, neuro-degenerative conditions and psychiatric disorders, while the cerebrovascular early-stage program is investigating compounds for stroke and head trauma. Immunological and metabolic disorder research is being built on the firm's established strength in respiratory medicine and includes novel approaches to asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Other areas of research include atherosclerosis and osteoporosis.

Oncology is a relatively new field for MMD. The pipeline in this area offers promising approaches to the treatment of solid tumors and other cancer-related conditions, such as cachexia. The final development area of infectious diseases is seeking new approaches to life threatening infections, including HIV-related infections and Gram positive bacteria, reports the firm.

