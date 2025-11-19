Wednesday 19 November 2025

....And Ono Pharma Makes Fiscal 1996 Forecast

15 October 1995

Ono Pharmaceuticals of Japan reported total sales of 121 billion yen ($1.21 billion) for fiscal 1995 ended March 31, an increase of 10.3% over the previous year, and operating income of 55.45 billion yen, up 10.6%. For the coming year, Ono forecasts total sales of 128 billion yen and operating income of 57 billion yen.

Commenting on the outlook for the company in its annual report, Ono said that in June this year it launched "the world's first leukotriene receptor antagonist for the treatment of bronchial asthma," Onon (panlukast), which has drawn "worldwide attention" and been "eagerly anticipated because of its new and unique mechanism of action." It also noted that sales of Kinedak (epalrestat), for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy, produced sales of 28.5 billion, while turnover of the antithrombotic Cataclot (ozagrel) reached 15 billion yen and that of the gastrointestinal product Prostandin (alprostadil) grew to 15.4 billion yen.

As for most drug companies, R&D is seen as a very important factor for future growth and development in an ever-harsher and more competitive environment. Ono notes that it is currently awaiting manufacturing approval for oral Prostandin for dermal ulcers, an injectable form for chronic-phase cerebral thrombosis and Prostandin 500 injection for the additional indication of severe acute hepatitis.

