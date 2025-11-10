...And R-PR Takes Control Of Applied Immune Sciences

Franco-American group Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, still in the throes of its Fisons takeover, has agreed to acquire Applied Immune Sciences for around $11.75 per share, and will pay (cash) some $84.4 million for the 7.2 million AIS shares not already held by R-PR in the California, USA-based cell therapy company; R-PR's existing holding in AIS is 46% of outstanding common stock, acquired in 1993.

On completion of the deal, AIS will be merged with the RPR Gencell unit, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell and gene therapy products. Within the RPR Gencell network, Phase I trials are currently in progress for the treatment of glioblastoma, malignant melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

AIS now has six products in clinical trials, including two in Phase III. It also recently received US Food and Drug Administration approval to begin a Phase I trial in ex vivo gene therapy using Avectin, a non-viral gene transfer system for interleukin-2 gene transfer in breast cancer patients. AIS' core competencies also include cell separation and expansion technologies and vector research. AIS' facility in Santa Clara will become the primary US operating headquarters for RPR Gencell, focussing on ex vivo developments, while the Vitry site will focus on in vivo work.