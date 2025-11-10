...And Roche Gets Recommendation For Invirase

Almost immediately after the 3TC news broke, Roche announced that it had received notification that Invirase (saquinavir) had been recommended for approval by the FDA's ADAC for the treatment of patients with advanced HIV in combination with nucleoside analogs.
The recommendation is based on data which shows that when the drug is taken in combination with Retrovir, it produces a boost to the immune system greater that than seen for Retrovir alone, with an increase in CD4 levels and an 85% drop in HIV blood titres. When taken as a monotherapy, Invirase gives patients about the same boost to their immune system as they would get from Retrovir alone.
The FDA panel noted that most patients taking the combination therapy exhibit just a 30-40% increase in CD4 levels, but Roche said 25% of patients in one study had a 100% cell boost after four months of treatment. However, the FDA panel felt that Roche was using too low a dose in a form that isn't well absorbed by the body. It noted that patients absorb only 4% of a 1800mg dose and only if they remember to take the drug with meals. Roche is working to develop a better formula.
