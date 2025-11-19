......And Senate Bill Add-On Would Amend FD&C Act

A bill allowing dissemination of information about unapproved uses of approved prescription drugs, biologics and devices has been rolled into Senator Nancy Kassebaum's Food and Drug Administration reform package. Senator Connie Mack's S1197, to be discussed in the overall debate, would amend the Food, Drug & Cosmetics Act.

The general feeling is that there will be some FDA reform, but a spokesman for the Senator told the Marketletter it is too early to predict if the provisions of S1197 will be approved as part of the reform.

The bill would allow the dissemination "to any person that is a health care practitioner or other provider of health care goods or services," a pharmacy benefit manager, a health maintenance organization, insurance company or governmental agency, of written or oral information about "the treatment use for an Investigational New Drug" or an investigational biological approved for such use, or a use (whether or not it is contained in the official labeling) of a new drug or biological. The information must fit into one of the following categories: