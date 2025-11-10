...And Taxotere In Third Market, Canada

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Taxotere (docetaxel) is now available to treat advanced breast and non-small cell lung cancer patients in Canada. The drug was approved by the Canadian Health Protection Branch in July.

Canada is only the third country to make Taxotere available, after Mexico and South Africa (Marketletters passim). According to the results of Phase II clinical trials reported at a medical conference in Canada on the day of the launch (September 15), the drug has achieved the highest ever overall response rate, 56%, as a single agent in patients with refractory advanced breast cancer.

"No other single agent has demonstrated similar activity," said Maureen Trudeau, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Toronto. Breast and lung cancer are the two most common forms of malignancy in Canada, and about 75% of all lung cancer is NSCLC. Nine studies of Taxotere, involving around 220 patients, were carried out in Canada. The results are mainly from multicenter trials and are consistent and reproducible across Europe and North America, according to R-PR.