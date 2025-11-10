...And US Bioscience's Ethyol

On its third attempt, US Bioscience has received a unanimous recommendation for approval from a US Food and Drug Administration panel for Ethyol (amifostine), indicated for the prevention of kidney damage in patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are treated with cisplatin. The panel said an accelerated approval might be appropriate for Ethyol, on the condition that additional studies to test the drug's effectiveness in preventing kidney damage are carried out. The drug was first launched in Germany at the end of April (Marketletter May 1), for the somewhat broader indication of reducing neutropenia-related infections resulting from the use of cisplatin and cyclophosphamide in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
In its two earlier presentations before the advisory committee, USB failed to win the backing of the panel for a claim of protecting against hematological toxicity. As a result, the company reined in its focus for amifostine to concentrate on the renal toxicity indication. Although the company's share price rose substantially on the announcement of the positive verdict (see page 9), some analysts have expressed concern over how the more limited indication will impact on the potential revenues from the drug. However, comments made at the advisory meeting suggested that the FDA would have considerable leeway in its handling of the dossier, and it was suggested that the agency may decide to allow wider indications for the drug, under the accelerated approval mechanism, in any case.
Points Of Contention One issue raised at the meeting was that although amifostine had a definite impact on markers of renal function (serum creatinine levels and clearance), it had no effect on survival, so was any benefit of being achieved on the patient's quality of life? However, other panelists noted that trials looking at this would take years to carry out, and this was beyond what might be expected of the company.
