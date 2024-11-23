Anderson Center Formulary

- The M D Anderson Center has opted to include both SmithKline Beecham's Kytril (granisetron) and Glaxo's Zofran (ondansetron) on its formulary. The inclusion of both drugs on its formulary is an about-face for MD Anderson. At an American Society of Hospital Pharmacists meeting prior to the launch of Kytril, William Dana, drug-use policy director at the institute, had suggested that no hospital would want both products on formulary due to their high cost.