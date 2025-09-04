Thursday 4 September 2025

Andrea Fischer named German Health Minister

14 October 1998

Green Party member of the German Bundestag, 38-year-old AndreaFischer, has been named as the new Health Minister in the new Social Democrats/Greens coalition. She is currently a deputy member and member of the parliamentary committees on health and on labor and social order, and a deputy member of the key budget committee in the Bonn parliament.

