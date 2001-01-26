Andrx completes $29 million C Tex purchase

Andrx Group has completed its previously-announced acquisition of C TexPharmaceuticals (Marketletter November 27, 2000), a privately-owned pharmaceutical company based in Mississippi with approximately 100 sales and marketing reps. Andrx has paid $29 million consisting of $11 million in cash and over 290,000 shares of its stock. The latter company said the deal, which gives the firm a meaningful salesforce to support lipid-lowerer Lovastatin XL, its controlled-release form of Merck & Co's Mevacor, is expected to have a neutral-to-modestly accretive effect on Andrx' future results.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze