Andrx completes Armstrong purchase

Andrx has completed its previously-announced acquisition of theArmstrong Pharmaceuticals unit of Celltech (Marketletter February 19), which manufactures pharmaceutical aerosols, most notably metered-dose inhalers, and holds an Abbreviated New Drug Application for albuterol MDI.

Andrx is paying $18 million in cash for the unit, and the acquisition is expected to have "a neutral-to-modestly accretive effect" on the company's future earnings.