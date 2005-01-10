Andrx to exit brand-drug business

US drugmaker Andrx says that its board of directors has approved a realignment plan that will focus on its core competencies of formulation development of controlled-release pharmaceuticals and distribution, and involves divesting or seeking other strategic alternatives for its branded drug operations. Also, Andrx has advised Pfizer that it is exercising its right to terminate their November 2003 supply and distribution deal for Cardura XL (doxazosin mesylate) after the US Food and Drug Administration failed to approve the product last month. Andrx is entitled to a $10 million refund paid in connection with this deal.
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