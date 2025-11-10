Anergen: AnervaX Phase I news

- Anergen has presented positive results in a Phase I study of AnervaX (DR4/1-peptide vaccine) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis at the ACR meeting. Results of the 20-patient dose-escalation study reveal that at all dose levels the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated, and approximately 25% of patients mounted the desired antibody response to the priming dose. A bell-shaped curve response was observed, with antibody levels peaking 28-42 days after immunization and declining to baseline within three months. The antibodies (against an RA-associated human leukocyte antigen molecule) block a key initiating inflammatory event in arthritis, according to Anergen. Doses for Phase II trials have now been selected.