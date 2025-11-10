Anergen: AnervaX Phase I news

- Anergen has presented positive results in a Phase I study of AnervaX (DR4/1-peptide vaccine) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis at the ACR meeting. Results of the 20-patient dose-escalation study reveal that at all dose levels the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated, and approximately 25% of patients mounted the desired antibody response to the priming dose. A bell-shaped curve response was observed, with antibody levels peaking 28-42 days after immunization and declining to baseline within three months. The antibodies (against an RA-associated human leukocyte antigen molecule) block a key initiating inflammatory event in arthritis, according to Anergen. Doses for Phase II trials have now been selected.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze