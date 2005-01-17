Angiotech and Orthovita roll out Vitagel

Canadian drugmaker Angiotech Pharmaceuticals and US speciality orthopedics group Orthovita have begun the official commercial launch of Vitagel Surgical Hemostat, designed for use in cardiovascular, orthopedic, urologic and general surgery indications to control bleeding.

The agent differs from other bleeding control agents in that it uses the patient's own blood as opposed to products from pooled donor blood, thus reducing the risk of transmission of diseases. Vitagel has been shown in randomized controlled studies to reduce blood loss over 50% during spinal surgeries, the groups said.