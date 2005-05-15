Angiotech/Cook to start global trial for Zilver

Canada's Angiotech Pharmaceuticals and its partner Cook will initiate an international clinical trial for Zilver, their paclitaxel-eluting stent for peripheral artery disease, in addition to the one that is already underway at the Stanford University Medical Center in the USA (Marketletter April 4, 2005).

The global investigation of Cook's medicated stent will enroll 760 patients at up to 50 research sites across Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada.