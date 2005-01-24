Angiotech markets Taxus Liberte stent

Vancouver, Canada-based Angiotech says that its corporate partner, Boston Scientific of the USA, has launched its Taxus Liberte paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent system in 18 countries, featuring the latter's next-generation Liberte coronary stent. "The Liberte stent is a major advance in stent development and raises the bar for drug-eluting stent systems," noted John Ormiston, cardiologist at Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. "Its ability to conform to the vessel wall is outstanding, and its ease of deliverability allows us to more easily reach some of the most difficult lesions. This innovation is welcome news for interventional cardiologists and patients who suffer from coronary artery disease," he added.
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