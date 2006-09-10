Angiotech's Contour Threads gets EU CE Mark

Canadian specialty drugmaker Angiotech Pharmaceutical says that its Contour Threads product has received the European CE Mark, allowing the company to expand its use in the region's cosmetic surgery market. The award enables the firm to market the product for use in surgical breast lifts and nipple repositioning, in addition to brow, neck and mid-face lift procedures, for which it was already approved.
The company's share price rose $0.10 to $11.21 in morning trading on the Nasdaq, on the day of the announcement, August 24.
