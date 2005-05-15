Angiotech's Vasc Wrap trial: prelim data says safe

Vancouver, Canada-headquartered Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, which is focused on partnering drugs with biomaterials and medical devices, has posted positive preliminary safety results from a trial of its novel Vascular Wrap, a paclitaxel-eluting mesh.

This first-in-man study was designed to evaluate the safety and performance of the proprietary drug-loaded Vascular Wrap in the prevention of stenosis after peripheral bypass surgery.

The product is applied around the anastomosis site of a synthetic bypass graft and delivers drug to the blood vessel wall in a targeted manner to prevent or reduce the stenosis (narrowing of the blood vessel) that typically follows this type of surgery. If successful, the Vascular Wrap could potentially be used in peripheral graft procedures to prolong the life of grafts and expand the possible application into other high-demand indications with no real solutions, such as anastomosis used for dialysis.