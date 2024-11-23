Anika Completes Ph III Orthovisc Trial

- Anika Therapeutics has completed a Phase III study of Orthovisc(hyaluronic acid), an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Based on analysis of the data, the company plans to file for approval of the product with the US regulatory authorities by the end of the year. Two other hyaluronic acid products for this indication have recently been cleared for marketing in the USA, Wyeth-Ayerst's Synvisc and Sanofi's Hyalgan (see page 19).