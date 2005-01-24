Animal rights extremists scaring off suppliers, says ABPI

Increasing numbers of suppliers are being forced to stop providing their services to those engaged in animal research, says the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.
Fourth-quarter 2004 saw 42 such "capitulations," or 37% of the year's total, as against 22%, 23% and 26% respectively, in the previous three quarters of the year, says the ABPI. Comparable figures for 2003 are not available.
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