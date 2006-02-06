Animas merger with J&J subsidiary receives approval

USA based Animas, a specialist developer of products for the treatment of diabetes, says that the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period has expired with respect to the previously announced merger agreement between the firm, Johnson & Johnson and the wholly-owned J&J subsidiary Emerald Merger Sub. Animas says that the expired waiting period satisfies all conditions of the proposed transaction, and added that it had filed its definitive proxy statement regarding the merger.
The deal is still subject to the standard conditions, including approval by Animas stockholders and clearance by the Austrian regulatory authorities. The company predicts that the deal will close shortly after the meeting of its stockholders, scheduled for February 17.
