Anne Fields to head Critical Therapeutics' specialty sales force

USA-based Critical Therapeutics say that Anne Fields will lead the firm's specialty sales force that markets its asthma drug Zyflo (zileuton). Ms Fields has served as the firm's vice president of sales since July 2005. It also said that Frederick Finnegan has resigned as senior VP, sales and marketing.
