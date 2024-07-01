Annual International Lung Cancer Congress

Cutting-edge lectures, multidisciplinary case-based tumor boards, and question-and-answer sessions allow participants to engage with international and national experts as they share their perspectives and personal experiences of clinical challenges and ongoing controversies in lung cancer management.
Attendees can expect to:
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze