Annual International Lung Cancer Congress

25 July 202427 July 2024
California, USAHyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort And Spa
The 25th Annual International Lung Cancer Congress will explore the latest data on targeted agents, immunotherapy, surgery, and radiation oncology for the management of lung cancer.

Cutting-edge lectures, multidisciplinary case-based tumor boards, and question-and-answer sessions allow participants to engage with international and national experts as they share their perspectives and personal experiences of clinical challenges and ongoing controversies in lung cancer management.

Attendees can expect to:

  • Outline biomarkers and testing strategies to optimize selection of therapy in patients with thoracic malignancies
  • Analyze recent clinical trial evidence supporting therapeutic advancements in the management of lung cancers
  • Devise strategies to integrate monotherapy and combination immunotherapeutic approaches in the management of patients with thoracic malignancies
  • Develop targeted and cytotoxic strategies for the management of patients with thoracic malignancies
  • Determine optimal and personalized strategies for sequencing therapy utilizing clinical trial evidence, performance status, and tumor characteristics
  • Explore approaches to address disparities in care for patients with thoracic malignancies

