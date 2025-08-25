Its most advanced program, VIDAR‑1, is a multi‑asset Phase I/II “umbrella” trial targeting mutant KRAS-driven pancreatic cancer—a disease with very limited treatment options. The trial is currently recruiting patients across leading university medical centers in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands, marking the first European trial of non‑viral, gene‑edited TCR-T therapies in clinical practice.

In March 2025, Anocca gained regulatory clearance to begin its first-in-human study, positioning the firm as a newly clinical-stage biotech.

On August 18, 2025, the company announced it had raised approximately SEK 440 million (~US $46 million) in a financing round led by Mellby Gård, with participation from AMF, Ramsbury, existing shareholders, and new. The funding will support VIDAR‑1’s clinical execution and further preclinical pipeline development.