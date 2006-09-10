Another 45M euros drug cut in France

The French government has announced yet another round of cuts in spending, with the objective of finding 45.0 million euros ($57.9 million) in savings. These would be spread between new price reductions, accounting for 20.0 million euros; the removal of more drugs from the government's reimbursement list, saving 10.0 million and a 3% reduction in the authorized margins of hospitals on drugs supplied to out-patients.

Meanwhile, drug wholesalers can expect to see their taxes rise 50.0 million euros on this year's sales, assuming the government succeeds in pushing through the necessary changes to social security funding legislation for the next fiscal year. A cut in tax credits to some national health care support funds is also envisaged.

In aggregate, the French Health Minister estimates that total savings achieved by the end of the year will be 350.0 million euros, compared with previous estimates.