Another 45M euros drug cut in France

The French government has announced yet another round of cuts in spending, with the objective of finding 45.0 million euros ($57.9 million) in savings. These would be spread between new price reductions, accounting for 20.0 million euros; the removal of more drugs from the government's reimbursement list, saving 10.0 million and a 3% reduction in the authorized margins of hospitals on drugs supplied to out-patients.
Meanwhile, drug wholesalers can expect to see their taxes rise 50.0 million euros on this year's sales, assuming the government succeeds in pushing through the necessary changes to social security funding legislation for the next fiscal year. A cut in tax credits to some national health care support funds is also envisaged.
In aggregate, the French Health Minister estimates that total savings achieved by the end of the year will be 350.0 million euros, compared with previous estimates.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze