Another nail in the COX-2 coffin, as FDA tells Pfizer to pull Bextra from market

The US Food and Drug Administration has unveiled a series of significant changes designed to address mounting health concerns over the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including COX-2 selective and prescription and non-prescription non-selective NSAID products.

This marks the conclusion of an investigation into the safety of this class of agents, which was initially triggered by the sudden withdrawal of Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) last year (Marketletters passim).