Another US lawsuit filed against J&J for Ortho Evra blood clot side effects

A Texas woman who suffered a miscarriage and developed potentially life-threatening blood clots after using Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Evra birth control patch has filed a federal law suit against the US health care giant in Marshall, Texas. 24 year-old Elizabeth Barroso began experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing after using the product for only three weeks in 2004. She spent eight days in the hospital, where doctors treated her for blood clots in her lungs. Ms Barroso had no prior history of such problems and this is the latest of many suits against J&J which, earlier this year, settled other litigation involving Ortho Evra and the development of blood clots.
