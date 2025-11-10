Another Victory For GW In Zantac Dispute

Glaxo Wellcome has won another round in its ongoing patent disputes surrounding the world's biggest-selling drug Zantac (ranitidine). On November 27, the US Supreme Court stood by and reaffirmed a lower court ruling which stated that Canadian generics firm Novopharm was in fact infringing one of GW's patents on the antiulcerant (Marketletter May 1).

Novopharm's challenge was based on the validity of GW's patents on Form 2 ranitidine, the crystalline structure used in all Zantac products which have ever been on the market. Novopharm sought judgement to state that Form 2 ranitidine was not sufficiently different to another crystalline structure, Form 1. This would allow the company to bring its Form 2 version to market after the expiry in the USA of the Form 1 patent (in 1997) rather than the Form 2 patent (in 2002).

No Further Challenge To Form 2 Validity? The Supreme Court's judgement appears to have laid to rest the legal challenges on the validity of the Form 2 patent; all remaining litigation relates to companies attempting to bring Form 1 ranitidine to market after the 1997 expiry date, and GW continues with its assertion that it is impossible to make Form 1 without Form 2. Novopharm chief executive Leslie Dan has said that his firm will now proceed down this route, as has Ciba's generics subsidiary Geneva.