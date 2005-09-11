Antares Pharma's Anturol enters Ph II trial for OAB

The USA's Antares Pharma has initiated a Phase II clinical trial of its oxybutynin-based drug candidate, Anturol (AP-1034), for the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome. The trial is being conducted in Germany and is an open-label, randomized, dose-ranging study that will enroll 48 volunteers and involve the testing of three different doses over 20 days.

Dario Carrara, managing director of Antares' pharmaceutical and formulation division, which is located in Switzerland, said: "we believe Anturol, for overactive bladder syndrome represents a competitive opportunity in a large and growing market segment. In particular, we believe that our product offers increased efficacy and fewer side effects than existing products in this category."

According to the Exton, Pennsylvania-headquartered drugmaker, completion of the trial is expected before the end of December and a Phase III study is planned to begin early next year.