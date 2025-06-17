Antares Therapeutics

A biotech company developing first-in-class precision medicines targeting previously undruggable proteins in cancer and other serious diseases.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company launched in June 2025 as a spin-out from Scorpion Therapeutics, following Scorpion’s $2.5 billion sale of its lead PI3Kα inhibitor program to Eli Lilly.

Antares is advancing a pipeline of small molecule therapies, including programs originating from Scorpion’s collaboration with AstraZeneca to target transcription factors—proteins historically considered challenging to drug. The company plans to initiate clinical trials for its lead candidate in 2026, with additional programs in preclinical development.

The company secured $177 million in Series A financing co-led by Omega Funds, Atlas Venture, Lightspeed Venture Partners, BVF Partners, and Cormorant Asset Management, with participation from Abingworth, Invus, Tenmile, Vida Ventures, Willett Advisors, and Vinyanshu Ventures.

Antares retains rights to milestone payments and royalties from two clinical-stage mutant EGFR inhibitors for non-small cell lung cancer, now under the global development of Pierre Fabre Laboratories as of Q2 2025.