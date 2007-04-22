Anthera initiates Ph I PLASMA A-002 study

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held US company developing anti-inflammatory drugs for chronic and acute diseases, says that enrollment has begun in the company's multicenter Phase II clinical trial PLASMA (Phospholipase Levels And Serological Markers of Atherosclerosis). This is a double-blind, randomized, parallel group, placebo-controlled study among subjects with stable coronary artery disease. Subjects will be randomized to receive either placebo tablets or one of four orally active doses of A-002, a potent inhibitor of secretory phospholipase A2 (sPLA2). This is a family of enzymes which lead to the release of damaging free fatty acids and lysophospholipids, both of which play a role in the inflammatory process. The duration of study drug therapy will be eight weeks and about 200 patients in 60 sites in the USA and Europe will be enrolled.

"This multi-center study is an important aspect of our comprehensive development strategy for our lead cardiovascular compound A-002," commented James Pennington, the firm's chief medical officer. "This strategy involves multiple clinical studies and a comprehensive non-clinical program with the goal of providing a new therapeutic approach targeting both vascular inflammation and atherogenic lipid profiles in a large cardiovascular patient population," he added.