Anti-counterfeit drug initiative for UK

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) have launched a joint-initiative to combat the threat of counterfeit drugs. Guidance is available for pharmacists from both the RPSGB and the MHRA's web sites. David Pruce, director of practice and quality at the RPSGB said: counterfeit medicines can be extremely dangerous. They contain little or no active medicine, a totally different medicine or a toxic chemical."