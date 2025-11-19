ANTI-HIV, ALZHEIMER'S MARKET FORECASTS

At present, approximately 1.6 million people are infected with HIV in the world's six largest pharmaceutical markets (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA), with 70% of those infected living in the USA. By the year 2003, according to a new report from Decision Resources, around 2.1 million people will be infected in these countries.

While understanding of HIV pathophysiology has increased, the development of therapeutic agents has been substantially slower. An agent to replace Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) as the primary monotherapy is still far off, the report notes, as many new classes of compounds have displayed resistance and toxicity in early trials. These agents are mainly being developed as part of combination therapeutic regimens, principally with Retrovir.

Retrovir currently holds 78% of the estimated $427 million market for antiretroviral therapies for HIV in the countries studied. But use of this drug will decline as Retrovir-resistant strains become transmitted throughout the infected population, and as clinical studies cast doubt on the efficacy of using zidovudine in the early stages of infection, says Decision Resources.