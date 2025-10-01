Antidepressant Growth "Well Above Average"

Growth of the world antidepressant market is well above the industry average, largely due to sales of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, says Depression, a new report in Datamonitor's Disease Management: Drugs and Disease series, which is available through the Marketletter. Growth in 1994 was exceptional, and although it was influenced by large-volume purchasing in the USA in anticipation of price rises, the study believes that strong growth will continue for the next five years.
The leading antidepressant is still Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine), which had a 35% share of the world market in 1994 with sales of $1.66 billion, which could rise to as much as $2 billion in 1995. Next is Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline), which at $718 million accounted for 15% of world sales in 1994, and is forecast to rise to about $900 million for 1995. Third is SmithKline Beecham's Paxil (paroxetine), with 11% of 1994's market at $195 million and which should show sales of $600 million in 1995, rising to as much as $1.2 billion by 1998, driven by aggressive pricing and effective US distribution.
Newer drugs such as American Home Products' Effexor (venlafaxine) are performing to expectations, but Datamonitor feels they have arrived on the market too late to match the sales of the major SSRIs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze