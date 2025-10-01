Antidepressant Growth "Well Above Average"

Growth of the world antidepressant market is well above the industry average, largely due to sales of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, says Depression, a new report in Datamonitor's Disease Management: Drugs and Disease series, which is available through the Marketletter. Growth in 1994 was exceptional, and although it was influenced by large-volume purchasing in the USA in anticipation of price rises, the study believes that strong growth will continue for the next five years.

The leading antidepressant is still Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine), which had a 35% share of the world market in 1994 with sales of $1.66 billion, which could rise to as much as $2 billion in 1995. Next is Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline), which at $718 million accounted for 15% of world sales in 1994, and is forecast to rise to about $900 million for 1995. Third is SmithKline Beecham's Paxil (paroxetine), with 11% of 1994's market at $195 million and which should show sales of $600 million in 1995, rising to as much as $1.2 billion by 1998, driven by aggressive pricing and effective US distribution.

Newer drugs such as American Home Products' Effexor (venlafaxine) are performing to expectations, but Datamonitor feels they have arrived on the market too late to match the sales of the major SSRIs.