Antidepressant-related suicide; new data

Antidepressant drugs may cause an increased risk of suicidal behavior, particularly in the earlier stages of therapy, according to new evidence published in the February 18 issue of the British Medical Journal.
Data from three studies have shed some new light on the action of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors which, although representing the most-commonly prescribed class of antidepressant drugs, have been dogged by claims that they may induce or worsen suicidal ideation in vulnerable patients.
An analysis of 702 trials with over 87,000 subjects with depression and other clinical conditions found that patients taking SSRIs were twice as likely to attempt suicide versus those on placebo. However, a rise in risk was not observed when considering only fatal suicidal attempts, and no difference in patients taking SSRIs and those taking tricyclic antidepressants was found. While the absolute risk of suicide is relatively low, the fact that use of SSRIs is widespread makes this a population health concern, the researchers note.
