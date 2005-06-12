Antidepressants to drive growth in chronic lower back pain market: study

Increasing use of emerging antidepressants will fuel growth in the chronic low back pain market, due to these therapies' ability to address both pain and comorbid depression, says a new report from Decision Resources.
Eli Lilly's duloxetine and DOV Pharmaceutical's bicifadine will garner significant sales as the first antidepressants to receive approval for pain, forecasts the study, which adds that these promising new drugs will fill the void left by the declining sales of the COX- 2 inhibitors, which previously dominated the chronic low back pain market.
"Drug companies are turning to chronic pain for new commercial opportunities because markets traditionally targeted by antidepressant manufacturers, such as major depression and anxiety disorders, are now saturated," says Elana Feldman, analyst at Decision Resources. "Chronic low back pain is a particularly attractive indication because of its large patient population," she adds.
