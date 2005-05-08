Antigen Express' cancer vacc enters Ph I

Generex Biotechnology Corp, a US specialist in buccal drug delivery, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Antigen Express, has started dosing subjects in a Phase I study of it's breast cancer vaccine, AE37.
The study will include between 16 and 24 patients and will evaluate the safety of the agent, the current trial will establish both the level and longevity of specific induced T cell stimulation. The agent is designed to stimulate an immune response against the tumor-causing gene HER-2/neu, which occurs in a significant percentage of patients with breast cancer as well as other cancers. By focusing on this target, which is critical for growth rather than simply providing non-specific immune stimulation, the firm believes AE37 is less likely to produce undesirable side effects than non-specific forms of immunotherapy. and could destroy tumors far from the primary growth.
