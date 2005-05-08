Wednesday 19 November 2025

Antigen Express' cancer vacc enters Ph I

8 May 2005

Generex Biotechnology Corp, a US specialist in buccal drug delivery, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Antigen Express, has started dosing subjects in a Phase I study of it's breast cancer vaccine, AE37.

The study will include between 16 and 24 patients and will evaluate the safety of the agent, the current trial will establish both the level and longevity of specific induced T cell stimulation. The agent is designed to stimulate an immune response against the tumor-causing gene HER-2/neu, which occurs in a significant percentage of patients with breast cancer as well as other cancers. By focusing on this target, which is critical for growth rather than simply providing non-specific immune stimulation, the firm believes AE37 is less likely to produce undesirable side effects than non-specific forms of immunotherapy. and could destroy tumors far from the primary growth.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze